WWE News: WWE disables comments on New Day YouTube video

Will this trend continue at WrestleMania?

The WWE didn’t want fans commenting on the Paige scandal anymore

What’s the story?

The WWE disabled the comments for its YouTube video involving The New Day in a backstage segment discussing the WrestleMania 33 card. The video began with Kofi Kingston and Big E giving Xavier Woods an odd look asking him if there was anything he wanted to tell them about.

In case you didn’t know...

Raw Women’s Superstar Paige was the victim of a phone hack as several private images and videos were released this past weekend. Some of those videos featured former and current WWE employees such as Brad Maddox and Woods.

Maddox would respond by deleting all of his social media while Paige would take to twitter to explain that the images and videos were leaked without her permission. During tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the fans in the Barclay Center could be heard saying something along the lines of “We Want Paige.”

The heart of the matter

Following the firestorm Paige’s images and videos created, a rumor circulated that The New Day would remain in backstage segments for the remainder of the WrestleMania buildup so that the controversy with Woods, Maddox, and Paige would die down.

At the time of this story being written, the article has more likes than dislikes, but the video will like see a massive jump in dislikes as fans noticed that the WWE prevented them from commenting.

What’s next?

This may have been a measure taken just for this week so that the controversy can die down. The WWE’s social media were flooded with gifs, memes, and comments from fans relating to Paige, Woods, and Maddox, so this may not end until WrestleMania.

Author’s take

While it’s understandable that the WWE doesn’t want to see these disparaging comments riddled through the comment section of their YouTube videos, this probably won’t have any affect. WWE fans are just as stubborn as the WWE is, and this will probably embolden the fans in attendance at WrestleMania to make jokes whenever The New Day are on screen or come out to address the audience.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com