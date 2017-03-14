WWE News: WWE doesn’t include CM Punk on The Undertaker's Streak poll

Does the Straight-Edge Superstar even care?

What’s the Story?

WWE’s problems with CM Punk don’t appear to be going away soon as the company seemingly took another dig at the Straight-Edge Superstar. In a website poll ranking the Undertaker’s matches at WrestleMania, Punk’s name was conveniently omitted.

Last we checked...The Undertaker’s WrestleMania XXIX opponent had a name

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Punk faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXIX in what many people considered to be both the best match on the entire show. During the course of this feud, Punk and Paul Heyman did several controversial things to build up this match, including the infamous ash-pouring scene and Paul Bearer impersonation.

Punk left the WWE in 2014 after the Royal Rumble and the relationship between Punk and the company has only gotten worse. Punk did do a shoot interview on the Art of Wrestling Podcast with Colt Cobana and lambasted The McMahon family and his overall experience working with the WWE. He is currently involved in a lawsuit with, WWE doctor, Chris Amann because of things he said on the podcast.

The Heart of the Matter

This wouldn’t be the first time WWE has neglected to give Punk credit for his matches and accomplishments. Back in 2015, Punk’s match with The Undertaker wasn’t even mentioned by the WWE magazine. Things between the two parties will not get better anytime soon.

What’s Next?

The WWE will return to Chicago, IL on May 21, 2017, for the SmackDown Exclusive pay-per-view Backlash. None of the people who Punk specifically pointed out in the interview will be on the show, so the WWE will probably hear a lot fewer “CM Punk” chants when they come back.

Author’s Take

This pettiness with Punk and the WWE is starting to get a little old now. Both sides have had their problems and their issues with each other, but unlike the WWE, Punk moved on. The WWE may have to endure “CM Punk” chants from fans every once and a while, but that’s got nothing to do with CM Punk anymore because he’s no longer an employee. Hopefully, the WWE will let their hatred of Punk go at some point.

