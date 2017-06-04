WWE News: WWE fans send death threats to YouTuber for her rant on Dolph Ziggler

Internet Personality, Trisha Paytas is apparently getting some heat from the wrestling fans.

Trisha is apparently getting death threats from WWE fans

What’s the story?

Internet personality Trisha Paytas says that she is getting death threats from WWE fans for her recent rant on Dolph Ziggler. Trisha revealed the same in a new video posted on her YouTube channel in which she read some messages that she received from the fans.

In case you didn’t know...

Recently, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, Trisha had taken a shot at Dolph Ziggler. She called out the former World Heavyweight Champion for standing her up on a date. The 29-year-old even went on to call Ziggler a ‘F***boy’.

The heart of the matter

Trisha Paytas is back with another video and this time around, she is seen complaining about the wrestling fans. She read out messages that she received from the fans and also claimed that some wrestlers even sent direct messages to her. Most of the messages that Trisha read saw the fans take shots at her body.

What’s next?

Just like the last video posted by Trisha, this one is also unlikely to have a major impact on Ziggler. He is yet to respond to the whole situation and is unlikely to do so. As far as her new video is concerned, it might also get some heat.

Author’s take

Wrestling fans are passionate about the business and the wrestlers. This is why we attack an outsider that tries to takes a shot at our favourite performers. It’s natural but at the end of the day, it makes everyone look bad.

