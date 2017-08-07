WWE News: WWE give update on Bayley's injury

Bayley may miss her title match against Alexa Bliss at Summerslam due to injury.

by Nishant Jayaram News 07 Aug 2017, 20:04 IST

Bayley injured her shoulder in her match against Nia Jax last week

What's the story?

WWE have provided an update on WWE Superstar Bayley's injury to her right shoulder. The update on social media said that "The Huggable One" will have a medical examination prior to tonight's episode of RAW.

In case you didn't know...

In last week's episode of RAW, Bayley sustained an injury to her right shoulder in her match against Nia Jax. Jax threw Bayley out of the ring and while doing so, Bayley's right shoulder hit the mat hard.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion clutched her shoulder after the hard impact. In spite of the injury, Bayley defeated Jax, via countout.

Post the match, a distraught Bayley was interviewed, and had a strapped right shoulder and was in tears, explaining what happened to her.

The heart of the matter

The latest WWE update on Bayley's injury states that a final medical evaluation will be done before tonight's RAW in Toronto, Canada. But it's not good news for the fans of "The Huggable One", as the news update also revealed that her match against Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship is "now in jeopardy".

Bayley became the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Sasha Banks two weeks ago on RAW, which gave her a shot at Bliss' title at Summerslam.

What's next?

With Summerslam under two weeks from now on August 20th, the odds on Bayley recovering from her injury to face off against Bliss are slim.

Follow live commentary and updates on this week's RAW

Tonight's RAW will give a clearer picture on the availability of Bayley for the Championship match, or the new contender for the match at Summerslam.

As per our very reliable sources, Bayley will most probably not feature in the match at Summerslam.

Author's take

It will be a huge shame if Bayley is ruled out of her title shot due to injury as she deserves a chance to win the RAW Women's Championship once again.