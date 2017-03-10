WWE News: WWE gives birthday shout-out to former Women's Champion Melina

Happy birthday to former five-time champion Melina!

Melina has been WWE Women’s/Diva’s Champion on five different occasions

What’s the story?

Sometimes relationships with former employees are not very amicable. For the WWE, sometimes they do not even mention names, even if they were pivotal parts of the company. However, there are other times when WWE surprisingly acknowledges superstars that they have future endeavoured, giving fans a glimpse of hope that the person may return. Recently, WWE tweeted birthday wishes to former WWE Women’s Champion Melina.

In case you didn’t know...

It has been nearly six years since Melina has been in the WWE. In a swarm of roster cuts, she was released in 2011, after six years on the main roster. Originally auditioning for Tough Enough but not making the cut, Melina became popular as a manager of MNM and debuted in 2005 after a year in Ohio Valley Wrestling. She managed MNM for over a year, before concentrating on singles competition. During her solo career, she became a five-time champion, winning the Women’s Championship three times and the Diva’s Championship twice.

In an interview with Diva Dirt, Melina explained her feelings about being released from the WWE.

“Everything happens for a reason. [WWE] weren’t bad to me, they were great. They gave me an amazing experience, they made me realize so many dreams. There’s so many more that I want to do, but, hey, you know, it’s not the end. Just because they let me go, doesn’t mean that I won’t be back again.”

Five years later, in the summer of 2016, there were numerous reports that Melina was close to signing a deal with WWE and returning to add more depth to the women’s division. However, she has yet to return but is still heavily involved in the independent circuit.

The heart of the matter

Celebrating her 38th birthday, WWE gave her a birthday shout-out.

What’s next?

Melina will continue her involvement on the Independents and a WWE return could be on the horizon.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Melina would be an excellent addition to the current WWE women’s division. Being a five-time champion, she certainly has what it takes to once again become an important part of the company again. Similar to Mickie James, Melina can have that veteran presence on WWE television that would make the division only stronger. With this recent acknowledgement of Melina on her birthday, it would not be a surprise if WWE brings her back in the fold to return after a near six-year hiatus.

