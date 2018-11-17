WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Edge opens up about a potential return to the ring

Edge is one of the most popular former WWE stars

What's the story?

Edge was forced to retire from WWE more than seven years ago but the former World Champion was recently asked about a potential return to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Edge was forced to retire from WWE back in 2011 after he was diagnosed with Cervical Spinal Stenosis and was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.

The former Champion has since moved into a career in the acting business since he can't be medically cleared to return to the ring, even though he has made a number of returns to WWE over the past few years.

The heart of the matter

Edge recently spoke to The New York Post, where he pointed out that he believes it isn't ideal for any wrestler to have a full-time career over the age of 40.

“Ah, no. [Laughs] Well, here’s the thing: People as much as they want it, it’s not going to be what they want. It’s very rare. Especially when you get performers into their 40s and 50s, it’s not an easy job. It’s a very, very difficult thing physically. I personally think your body isn’t meant to do it past 40 years old. It’s just a really, really physically demanding, taxing thing. And I know people hop in and they do one-offs here and there, but I just think it’s a matter of time before eventually, they are going to get hit with some kind of injury bullet, because it’s not normal to do to your body, especially once you start getting up in middle age,” he said via Ringsidenews

Edge also went on to state that he believed he could have had a fantastic match with AJ Styles or Seth Rollins, but a decade ago when he was at his best.

So, hey, do I know A.J. Styles and I could have an amazing match, Seth Rollins and I could tear it down and have a classic, yeah, if it were me at 35, not me at 45. And not me at 45 not having stepped in a ring for eight years.”

Edge and Christian had their own show on the WWE Network and The Rated R Superstar was recently featured as part of SmackDown 1000 where he was insulted by Becky Lynch.

What's next?

Edge has created a career for himself outside of the wrestling business since he hasn't been able to return to the ring in seven years for fear of taking a bump wrong and being left with permanent damage.

Do you think Edge will ever be able to wrestle again? Have your say in the comments section below...