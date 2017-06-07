WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer gets in the ring with No Way Jose and Roderick Strong

Dory Funk Jr. joined Roderick Strong and No Way Jose for a spot of in-ring dancing at the NXT live show in Ocala.

Great Texas brought his dancing shoes to NXT in Ocala

What’s the story?

Footage has emerged of WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. getting into the ring at an NXT Live Event in Ocala, Texas. Dory joined Roderick Strong and No Way Jose in the squared circle to indulge in a little bit of dancing, much to the delight of the crowd.

In case you didn’t know...

The Funk family is an integral part of professional wrestling history. Terry Funk is undoubtedly the most widely-known member of the clan. The Funker was one of the biggest wrestling stars in North America in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, having legendary matches and feuds with Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes and others on his way to winning championship gold across the continent.

Terry’s brother Dory is no less influential. Dory Funk Jr. held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship for over four years and is widely credited with innovating the Texas Cloverleaf. Dory was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and still runs the Funking Conservatory Wrestling school in Ocala.

The heart of the matter

The video was uploaded to YouTube by WWE and shows Dory joining Roderick Strong and No Way Jose in celebrating a victory for the duo over Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. The match was set up earlier in the evening when Cutler and Blake interrupted an interview with Dory, a frequent feature of NXT events in Ocala. Roderick Strong came out to confront the cowboy duo, setting up the tag team main event.

Despite being some 76 years old, Dory was still more than willing to bust a move with Roddy and the dance-obsessed Jose. The trio even partakes in a little do-si-do action, although Dory’s age does start to show at that point. The segment almost certainly achieved its objective of sending the Ocala crowd home happy.

What’s next?

NXT frequently runs live events in Ocala, but Dory’s dancing should be considered a one off at best. Dory makes frequent appearances at NXT shows in the town, but we should not expect Great Texas to turn up as No Way Jose’s manager on NXT TV anytime soon.

Author’s take

While the segment was designed for the enjoyment of live crowd, it should not be underestimated just how big a deal it would be to younger stars like Roderick Strong and No Way Jose. The two would have watched the Funks growing up, so getting to interact with a living legend is a rare and beautiful thing.

