WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Lio Rush's Heat

Don't Hate The Player, Hate the Game!

What's the story?

Booker T on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube show reacted to the ongoing backstage heat that Lio Rush is going through.

In case you didn't know..

Lio Rush has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. He has had several run-ins with WWE management as well as misunderstandings with the rest of the locker room.

According to several reports, he brought his wife backstage and had her sit in on rehearsals. When Finn Balor tried to advise him that Vince McMahon would be unhappy, Lio Rush didn't respond positively to it.

Once word got out, the entire locker room was majorly turned off by his behavior and some suggested that they would rather see him gone from the main roster.

Because of this unwanted heat, he was removed from WWE Raw where he was notably absent from the proceedings.

It's also a sign that it may be a while before the WWE Universe may see him again on WWE Raw.

The heart of the matter

Booker T on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube show commented on the ongoing controversies surrounding Lio Rush. A shoutout to WrestleZone for the transcription. Here's what Booker T had to say.

Sometimes if you gotta play the game, you just gotta know how to play the game. It’s real! It’s real as it possibly can be. And a guy like this, man, he’s in a good position. Working with Bobby Lashley, it seems like you would be on top of the world. On the pay-per-views, whatnot, sometimes, you can start believing in your own press clippings. Sometimes you can think that ‘Hey man, this is not a job.’ One thing about this thing – this WWE thing, guys need to understand – you can call it what you want but – this they stuff man.

I hope the brother can get the heat off of him, because he’s very talented. Great talker as well as a great worker. I mean, cruiserweights, man, it’s a division there for these guys. It’s money there for this guy to be making for a long time. Hopefully, the heat can melt away and Lio Rush can get back in the game, cause right now he’s sitting on the sideline. Lio! Get your game right man.

He goes into more details about how he never got heat in his career and was able to work with the very best in the business.

What's next?

Lio Rush should listen to what Booker T has to say. He's a guy who had to prove himself again once he arrived in WWE despite being a 5 time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Will Lio Rush heed Booker's words? Only time will tell.