WWE Rumors: WWE Superstar removed from RAW due to backstage heat

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.70K   //    30 Apr 2019, 19:06 IST

RAW
RAW

What's the story?

Upcoming Superstar Lio Rush has been the focal point of the ongoing controversy regarding his behavior backstage. There have been several reports that the current WWE roster and management are not happy with Rush and his attitude problems.

There has been a question mark regarding what the future may hold for The Man of the Hour, and it seems we might have the answer.

In case you didn't know...

While there have been multiple reports stating that Rush has an attitude problem, one of the incidents that triggered backstage heat on him involves Finn Balor.

Finn Balor tried to give some advice to Lio Rush backstage, which was allegedly not received well by the former ROH Superstar.

While Lio Rush is an active competitor on 205 Live, he was acting as the manager and mouthpiece for The Almighty Bobby Lashley on RAW. However, Rush was nowhere to be found on this week's edition of RAW.

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, the fact that Lio Rush was not a part of RAW this week could mean that he is done on RAW and likely won't be seen anytime soon.

While this may hold true for RAW, we might still see the young Superstar perform on the purple brand.

What's next?

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for Lio Rush and if they indeed plan on ending his partnership with Bobby Lashley. Lashley may actually be hurt more by this move as Rush had finally helped him add an aura to his current character.

Do you think it will be a wise decision on WWE's part to take Lio Rush off Monday Night RAW? Or do you think he actually deserves such a punishment? Tell us in the comments!

Also Read: Interesting update on Ricochet's "backstage incident" with his ex-girlfriend & former WWE Wrestler


Tags:
Bobby Lashley Lio Rush
Contact Us