WWE/Impact News: Interesting update on Ricochet's "backstage incident" with his ex-girlfriend & former WWE Wrestler

Ricochet

What's the story?

Current Impact Wrestling star and former Knockout's Champion Tessa Blanchard was recently a part of an interview with Fightful.com and touched upon a variety of topics such as her appearance in the Mae Young Classic, why she did not join WWE and the rumors regarding her backstage "scene" with her ex-boyfriend-- Ricochet.

In case you didn't know...

Tessa Blanchard is the daughter of WWE Legend Tully Blanchard and step-daughter of Magnum TA.

She is currently part of the Impact Wrestling roster and is being hailed as one of the top talents in the industry. She was also a participant in the first Mae Young classic in WWE.

Blanchard had dated current WWE Superstar, and the two were never shy of admitting their relationship. They even had a custom T-shirt with the two of them which was revoked once the two split up.

Even The Rock had an interesting Tweet for the two back in 2017.

The heart of the matter

While it had been rumored that Blanchard was not hired by WWE in 2017 due to her attitude problems and that she was kicked out pf the Performence Center after an incident with her ex-boyfriend Ricochet, here is what she had to say about the same:

“I really don’t know where the story started, but it’s a bit humorous. As cool as would have been to workout at the PC after the MYC and create some scene with my ex…I wasn’t there and it never happened.”

On why she hasn't signed with WWE:

“The reason for me working with Impact is not because I was declined any job offer — it’s only because that’s what my gut and my heart were telling me to go do. That’s the only story, a woman that isn’t rushing into anything for a paycheck or for fame.. but a woman that just loves pro wrestling.”

(H/T Credit: Wrestletalk.com)

What's next?

Ricochet has been moved to RAW during the Superstar Shakeup and looks to start a singles career on the main roster.

