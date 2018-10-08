WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer returns on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw

Trish Stratus confronting Elias a few weeks ago on Raw

As confirmed first by WWE.com, 7-time WWE Women's Champion, Trish Stratus will make her return tonight to Monday Night Raw later tonight, ahead of her much-anticipated singles clash against Alexa Bliss at Evolution.

During the 25th Anniversary show of Monday Night Raw, 7-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus was acknowledged as one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history, alongside the likes of The Bella Twins, Lillian Garcia, Jacqueline, Michelle McCool, and several other notable names.

Six days later, Stratus, much to everyone's surprise, entered the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble match as a surprise entry at #30 and eventually went on to score three eliminations in Nia Jax, Mickie James, and Natalya.

And, on the 18th of August, 2018, it was confirmed by the WWE that Trish Stratus would be making her return to in-ring competition for WWE at the first-ever all women's Evolution pay-per-view against former Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

Within the next few weeks, Stratus made her return to the WWE and interrupted Elias, as the two exchanged insults, culminating in Stratus slapping the latter.

In the build-up to the first ever WWE: Evolution pay-per-view, it has now been confirmed that on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will make her return to the company ahead of her big singles match at Evolution.

The following excerpt has been announced on WWE.com, as Trish returns to Raw with Evolution being just three weeks away from here onwards:

Trish Stratus returns to Raw tonight

With her match against Alexa Bliss at the first-ever all-Women's pay-per-view WWE Evolution just three weeks away, Trish Stratus will return to Raw tonight!

What will the WWE Hall of Famer have to say to Five Feet of Fury? And will The Goddess of WWE feet the sting of Stratusfaction ahead of their historic showdown?

Get set for live coverage of RAW, as it happens, readers! What do you think Stratus has in store for her fans in attendance? Let us know in the comments.