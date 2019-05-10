WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer reveals one person who can make SmackDown "special"

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray or Bubba Dudley as he was known in the WWE, recently spoke about SmackDown moving over to Fox and Friday nights.

He revealed the one person that can make SmackDown "special" again: Paul Heyman.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman was SmackDown Live's lead writer back in 2002-03, a time when SmackDown Live's ratings were much higher than RAW's.

He then became SmackDown Live GM between 2003 and 2004, and then left the company in 2006, only to return in 2012 as Brock Lesnar's "advocate"

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that Heyman is probably the one person who has a track record of making SmackDown better than RAW.

"I find myself confused what is going to happen with the whole Friday night thing and I get what you're saying about real-time as a wrestling fan what is going to get me to watch wrestling on a Friday night?. From a creative point of view, I would hand Paul Heyman the pencil and say 'go get em'. Because he is probably the only proven one that comes out to make SmackDown special.

"If there is one person that would make SmackDown successful and has a proven track record of making SmackDown a definitively better show than Raw, it was Paul Heyman. Probably what in 2003-2004? We know he can get the job done. I would put the pencil in his hand and say, 'hey what can you do with this?' I think his creativity with that show and the way that he knows how to use characters and gel them with storylines would work," said Bully Ray. (H/T WrestlingInc)

What's next?

Heyman is currently a producer and writer backstage, but he may return as Brock Lesnar's advocate at the next Saudi Arabia show.