WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair suffers a nasty injury

Ric Flair seems to have been in an accident.

by Prityush Haldar News 06 Jun 2017, 18:05 IST

Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair posted a few images on his Facebook account which seem to indicate that he met with an accident. In another video posted by the Nature Boy, he looked to have some marks on the bridge of his nose.

In case you didn’t know...

Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever laced a pair of boots. He is a 16-time world champion and a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer. ‘Slick’ Ric made his way through the late 70s and 80s working in almost all the territories in the United States as well as around the world. He won his first major championship under the NWA when he defeated Harley Race. The Nature Boy then went on to have some stellar matches with the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Kerry Von Erich, and Ricky Steamboat. He was also a founding member of the prestigious Four Horsemen.

The heart of the matter

There are no reports of how Flair might have sustained the injuries to his hand and face. The injury to his hand was so severe that it had to be put in a cast. However, the cast is for the damage to his fingers.

Also read: 5 pro wrestlers and the most ridiculous things that they did under intoxication

What’s next?

Flair, however, allayed the fears of his fans when he said that he planned on being in Cleveland for game 3 of the NBA Finals. Ric Flair is a well documented Lebron James fan and an ardent supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Flair also appeared on the recent episode of WWE Network series ‘Table for 3’ alongside former WWE Champions, Bruno Sammartino, and Randy Orton.

Author's take

The injury has been played down by Flair himself. And while it is still unknown as to how Ric got injured, it is a certainty that he will bounce back. Flair looked to be in good health and spirits despite the injuries and was looking forward to the upcoming games.

We here at Sportskeeda wish the Nature Boy the speediest of recoveries.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com