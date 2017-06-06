WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer wants a match against Bray Wyatt

Who wants to come out of retirement to face The Eater of Worlds?

What is next for Wyatt?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts tweeted a special message to the “wrestling gods”, suggesting that he gets a match with the Eater of Worlds.

In case you didn't know...

After living a hard life full of alcoholism and addiction, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts turned to Diamond Dallas Page for help, back in 2012. After extensive work and love from his fellow Hall of Famer, DDP, Jake was able to get his life back on track, get back in the good gracious of WWE and eventually find his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

It's also worth noting that Jake has been a long-time supporter of Bray Wyatt, and has been vocal about wanting to work with him.

The heart of the matter

Jake has mentioned Bray Wyatt in numerous social media posts, but this is the first time that he has actually mentioned the idea of actually having a match. Until the following tweet, most of us assumed Jake only wanted to work with Bray on his promo work, or his character development, especially considering how similar the two personas are.

DEAR WRESTLING GOD'S PLEASE GIFT ME A MATCH VS. BRAY WYATT. PROMISE TO WORK REALLY HARD AND SURE IT WOULD BE EXTREMELY INTERESTING. #WWE — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) June 5, 2017

What's next?

Jake keeps a pretty full schedule these days, between appearances and various comedy shows to independent wrestling events all over the world. It's obvious that Jake’s focus on his health has given him the desire and strength to remain active.

Authors take

As a child, Jake Roberts was my absolute favourite wrestler. Now, my favourite star of the current era is Bray Wyatt. Both have very similar styles and have the ability to captivate millions with nothing more than simple words.

While I love both stars, I just cannot picture a sixty-something Jake Roberts getting in the ring with Bray Wyatt. However, I would love to see Jake work with Bray, maybe as a mentor or even an advocate, manager or something along those lines.

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts paved the way for the Bray Wyatts of today, that's something we must never forget. But, it makes more sense to work them together, rather than opposing one another.

