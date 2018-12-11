×
WWE News: WWE announces Finn Balor is potentially injured ahead of TLC

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
967   //    11 Dec 2018, 07:32 IST

Is Finn Balor legitimately injured?
Is Finn Balor legitimately injured?

What's the story?

Finn Balor was recently sent home from the South American tour without an explanation, but it was confirmed on Raw that the former Universal Champion was struggling with an injury.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor is scheduled to face Drew McIntyre at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in just six days time as part of a show that already has Braun Strowman on the sidelines after only recently undergoing elbow surgery.

WWE already has a number of notable absentees including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and Strowman, which could be why the focus has been solely on the match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose heading into this weekend's show since there are so many missing faces at present.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor was sent home from the South American tour earlier this week and it was reported on Raw that Balor was sidelined due to injuries suffered at the hands of McIntyre last week on Raw. Rollins wrestled in Chile this weekend but was then interestingly sent home and WWE is yet to release an official statement on Balor's status for TLC.

It is unknown as to whether or not this is a storyline injury or if Balor was sent home to rest ahead of his well-documented TLC match against The Scottish Psychopath this weekend.

What's next?

TLC isn't the earliest that Balor has to make his return to WWE since he is supposed to team with Bayley tomorrow night as part of the semi-finals of the Mixed Match Challenge, but it appears that this could be another team that is forced to make a substitution if Balor is actually injured.

Do you think Finn Balor will be recovered in time for TLC? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Finn Balor
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
