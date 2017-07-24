WWE News: WWE Hindi commentators' hilarious reaction to The Great Khali’s WWE return

Khali returned to the WWE after a three-year hiatus.

What’s the story?

WWE's Hindi commentary team were absolutely thrilled at the return of The Great Khali to the WWE. As Khali made his way towards the ring, one of the commentators couldn’t actually believe what he was seeing in front of his eyes and went completely berserk.

Here’s the video in which you can hear the reaction of the Hindi commentators:

hindi commentary getting LIT for Khali is everything



the AHHHHH kills me pic.twitter.com/cU7g5dUpVX — trask (@traskbryant) July 24, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Last night at WWE Battleground, Jinder Mahal was up against Randy Orton inside a Punjabi Prison with the WWE title at stake. As Orton looked set to capture his 14th WWE world title, The Great Khali’s made his way to the ring.

The 7'1" giant returned to aid Jinder Mahal, his fellow Punjabi, in retaining the WWE Title.

Khali would go on to hold Orton in a vice grip even as Mahal taunted the Viper. Having completely changed the complexion of the match, he then exited the cage.

The heart of the matter

Khali, who had made his debut in the WWE in 2006, had made his last appearance 3 years back. Indeed, when he showed up, although we had pretty much predicted that he would return just before the pay-per-view kicked off, it was a little bit of a surprise.

The Hindi commentary team, however, reacted like they had seen Santa Claus who was giving them gifts on a Christmas morning.

One of them gasped in shock while the other excitedly started screaming, “WHAT ARE WE SEEING HERE? THE GREAT KHALI IS COMING, MATE! THE GREAT KHALI IS COMING!”

What's next?

Jinder Mahal now has three people - The Great Khali and the Singh Brothers - to do whatever it takes to keep hold of his title.

What this means is that a massive Indian faction is currently running things on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see how things turn out in the coming months.

Author’s take

The Great Khali’s return was probably too much for the Hindi commentating team. Obviously, they hadn’t read our report beforehand.

Jokes aside, although Khali did return, he could have made his entrance before Randy Orton had destroyed one of the Singh Brothers.