WWE News: WWE issues statement on Silver King's death

Silver King in Lucha Libre

What's the story?

According to confirmed reports, Former WCW Superstar Silver King has passed away after collapsing in the ring during a match in London, England.

WWE has just issued a statement on the veteran's death, on its official website.

In case you didn't know...

Silver King was one of the pioneers of the Cruiserweight division in World Championship Wrestling during the mid to late 90s. Along with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and Juventud Guerrera, King entertained wrestling fans the world over.

His most memorable moment during his WCW stint was an unsuccessful attempt to win the WCW Cruiserweight Title at Fall Brawl 1998, against Juventud Guerrera. WCW released the high-flyer during its final days in December 2000.

He also appeared in the 2006 comedy, "Nacho Libre", as Ramses, a dastardly masked villain.

The heart of the matter

WWE is saddened to learn that Lucha Libre legend and former WCW star Silver King has passed away at age 51. https://t.co/mAge65OmeN — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2019

In addition to WCW, Silver King was known for his stints in AAA and CMLL. He was going toe to toe against longtime foe Juventud Guerrera in London in the match, and seemed fine until the final moments of the match.

King collapsed in the ring, with the referee and Guerrera still not aware of what had happened.

After waiting for a while, Guerrera proceeded to pin King, with the referee stopping for a moment after the two-count, and then reluctantly doing it. King still remained unmoved, and paramedics rushed into the ring, but to no avail. He suffered a stroke, followed by a heart attack a while later. He was 51 at the time of his death.

What's next?

The wrestling world is saddened by the death of Silver King. We'll follow up with more updates as they become available. The Sportskeeda community extends its deepest condolences to Silver King’s family, friends and fans.