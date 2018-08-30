Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: WWE legend has some strong words about improving WWE Hall of Fame

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
776   //    30 Aug 2018, 16:29 IST
Should there be empty seats at the Hall of Fame ceremony?
Should there be empty seats at the Hall of Fame ceremony?

What's the story?

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Goldberg has recently expressed in an interview that he is unhappy with the Hall of Fame ceremony as it currently is and has suggested to Vince McMahon that the WWE need to make changes to it if they want people to be interested.

In case you didn't know...

There was some controversy around the 2018 Hall of Fame, during which Goldberg was the headliner when the show overran and Superstars and personnel in attendance had to leave early in order to prepare for WrestleMania the next day.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

This left several empty areas in the arena for Goldberg's speech and also criticism of the Hall of Fame in its current format.

The heart of the matter

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently spoke to Inside the Ropes following his live show in Dublin, Ireland. During the interview, he addressed his concerns about the Hall of Fame ceremony and even went on to add that he's suggested to Vince McMahon himself that it needs to change.

“First and foremost I went to Vince [McMahon] and I told him my impression of the Hall Of Fame and what should happen and what happened the night before and I don’t think it’s a justice to the people being inducted. I don’t think it’s justice to the fans that sit there for four hours.
Ithink it needs to be changed completely right up on its head. I’m telling you from my experience as a headliner of 2018 in the Hall Of Fame, it needs to be changed.”

What's next?

The Hall of Fame ceremony is, in my personal opinion, slightly too long and is at times quite hard to sit through. My suggestion for how to improve it would be to incorporate some actual wrestling matches into it. Similarly to how WWE do so with the Slammy awards.

Do you agree with Goldberg about the WWE Hall of Fame? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
