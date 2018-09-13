WWE News: WWE Legend marries for the fifth time

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.68K // 13 Sep 2018, 16:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wendy Barlow and Ric Flair have finally tied the knot

What's the story?

Two time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair married his longtime partner Wendy Barlow in Florida yesterday with a number of WWE stars in attendance.

In case you didn't know...

Ric Flair has gained himself a reputation as a ladies man over the years, since he's already been married and divorced four times throughout the course of his career. Flair's last divorce came back in 2012 from his fourth wife Jackie Beems, which was later finalized in 2014, it is believed that Flair has been dating Wendy Barlow since his fourth marriage broke down.

Flair and Barlow worked together in WCW a few years ago and have obviously remained friends over the years, but after his most recent divorce, Flair and Wendy's relationship became much closer.

The heart of the matter

Flair and his longtime partner married yesterday in Florida in front of a number of WWE stars including The Undertaker and Michael Hayes. Dolph Ziggler was also part of the ceremony since he walked Wendy down the aisle and then gave her away to her new husband.

The video of the ceremony was then shared on his Facebook page where it showed that it was a glorious day in Florida and Flair looked like he was in fantastic physical shape after a number of recent health scares.

What's next?

Flair has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years and allowed his daughter Charlotte to take over the family business. Since this is the WWE legend's fifth marriage he will be hoping that this one doesn't end the same way as all the others, but Ric and Wendy have been together now for a number of years and this appears to be a solid union.

Congratulations to the happy couple from everyone at Sportskeeda.