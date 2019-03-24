WWE News: WWE Legend not thrilled with Triple Threat WrestleMania 35 match

Three's a Crowd?

What's the story?

Eric Bishoff, during a segment with AfterBuzz TV, was not enthusiastic about the possible triple threat match for the WWE Raw women's championship.

His thoughts are reflective of some in the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

As the WWE fans know, Becky Lynch won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match and booked her ticket for WrestleMania. Subsequently, she challenged Ronda Rousey for the WWE RAW Women's championship.

In the midst of this, Vince McMahon decided to throw a wrench into her plans and put Charlotte Flair in her place. Eventually, it's become a Triple Threat Match with Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 35.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bischoff, vis his 83 weeks YouTube Channel and in conversation with AfterBuzz TV has this to say about the Triple Threat women's match and the Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey feud leading up to WrestleMania 35.

He said that he felt that the 'edgy' and 'dangerous' nature of the program, and also the abiguity of whether or not the segments were approved made him 'dig' it.

I like the idea of this being main-event worthy...and I have to be careful how I say this...everybody knows who has ever worked with me...I like a simple formula..I like a good guy...in this case...a good woman and a bad woman...I like antoganists and protagnists and I like clear definitions and I like a story that's compelling and there are stakes involved ...we can look at two people go...I want that..no I want that more...that's basic good story...

However, he went on to say that making the fight a Triple Threat took away from it. He admitted that a Triple Threat appealed to some people and he understood why, given the things that could be done in-ring. He reiterated that he would like to see a main event with only Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch instead.

But the story isn't as good and the stakes aren't the same to have three people fighting over something as opposed to two..... with decidely different characters and clearly defined ones at that..I would like to see a main event with Ronda and Becky as opposed to a triple treat...But if you're going to have a triple threat..there's no one better than Charlotte

Eric Bischoff also laid praise on Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch with their breaking kayfabe remarks.

What's Next?

It's heavily rumored that the main event will be Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

