WWE News: WWE Legend Reveals Real Reason Why Styles vs. Bryan Is Happening At Crown Jewel

Bully Ray had an interesting take on this big title match

WWE hardly ever books a babyface vs. babyface match these days. And yet, WWE Champion AJ Styles will take on Daniel Bryan for the big match at Crown Jewel in early November.

Bully Ray had a very interesting take on this whole situation on Busted Open Radio. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the quotes.

AJ Styles took on Samoa Joe in a hard-fought match at WWE Super Show-Down. He emerged victorious after a back and forth contest that stole the show.

On the other hand, Daniel Bryan and The Miz had a match that ended even before it really got underway. This contest was held to determine who would face AJ Styles for the prized WWE Championship. Daniel Bryan was victorious and will now face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Bully Ray cited The Undertaker vs. Rusev as an example to prove his point... the match was made, just because of The Prince:

Remember when Rusev was supposed to wrestle The Undertaker [at Greatest Royal Rumble] and then Rusev got taken out of the match? Then it was going to be Jericho vs. Undertaker, and then Rusev was back in the match. You know why that happened? Because the Prince wanted Rusev in the match.

He went on to say how this played into AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan too:

He was adamant, he was a Rusev fan. He said, 'no I want Rusev vs. Undertaker.' So, maybe he wants AJ vs. Daniel Bryan. When you're dealing with a bought show in wrestling, you're purchasing the show. Hypothetically, [the Prince] said 'This is the match I want' and Vince is going to accommodate him because it's an ungodly amount of money.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will mix it up at WWE Crown Jewel. It will be the match that the WWE Universe has yearned for. Could we see a brand new champion crowned in Saudi Arabia?

