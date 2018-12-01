WWE News: WWE legend reveals what's wrong with Baron Corbin

Taz had some harsh words for Baron Corbin

What's the story?

The latest episode of RAW has been hailed as one of the weaker episodes of the red brand in recent memory by many fans. Acting GM Baron Corbin was front and centre of it all, acting as the heel Authority Figure for most of the show.

Sports entertainment legend Taz weighed in on Corbin's character and exactly what it's been lacking. I'd like to thank Michael McClead from WrestleZone for the quote from The Taz Show.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin was first appointed as the Constable of RAW, as the heel counterpart to Kurt Angle. Over time, Angle has been sent away on vacation while Corbin has become the evil overlord.

He's recently even forged an alliance with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Corbin is scheduled to face Braun Strowman at TLC. It remains to be seen if Strowman will make it back in time to compete or not.

The heart of the matter

Taz explained during the course of the show, why Baron Corbin was not ready for the big time:

He’s not ready, Baron Corbin, for this because it’s like when you build a house and the foundation. Before you frame the home, you need a f*cking foundation. The foundation’s made of concrete, so when you pour the frigging concrete, the concrete has to dry. Once the concrete dries then it’s stable. Baron Corbin, he’s poured concrete that’s halfway dry.

Taz would go on to say that he doesn't doubt Corbin's ability, but he's not prepared for the role that's been bestowed upon him for now:

He’s not ready to have a house framed on him yet and I’m not saying it’s his ability because it’s not his ability. His ability is fine. It’s how he’s been built to this point. He’s still wet cement. I don’t care what anybody says.

What's next?

Baron Corbin takes on Braun Strowman at TLC. If he wins, he assumes control of RAW. If he loses, Braun Strowman gets Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

