WWE News: WWE legend says he doesn't understand Brock Lesnar's booking

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
429   //    06 Jul 2018, 11:59 IST

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's latest assessment?
What's the story?

Unlike AJ Styles on SmackDown Live, Brock Lesnar has been a part-time champion during his record-setting title reign. He does not wrestle on RAW, and only appears on extremely select dates!

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff appeared on Sky Sports' Lock Up podcast and revealed that he does not understand Brock Lesnar's booking at all. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the following transcript.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 to become the Universal Champion. Since then, he's become a special attraction on RAW, showing up only for very select dates and wrestling only at pay-per-views and very select live events.

He was last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where he retained his championship against Roman Reigns in supremely controversial fashion. He has not been seen ever since. It has been rumoured that his next appearance will be at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bischoff outlined the problem he has with Brock Lesnar:

I hate to say irrelevant, but the title doesn’t really mean all that much. Brock’s character, the way it is being positioned, doesn’t really mean anything to me as a fan or a viewer. I don’t feel like there’s any real focus on him or his title. So, it seems to be a convenient afterthought more than anything else.

At the same time, Bischoff added that he was a fan of Brock Lesnar and his physical attributes:

And I like Brock Lesnar. I think he’s an amazing performer, he’s an amazing character. As an athlete, I don’t think there’s anybody, other than perhaps Kurt Angle, that’s anywhere near his stratosphere.

What's next?

We do not know what the future holds for Lesnar or the Universal Championship. We can only assume that he will wrestle again at SummerSlam. It is unclear whom he will face, if he does choose to wrestle.

Are you a fan of a part time Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments.

