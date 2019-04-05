WWE News: WWE Legend shoots on John Oliver

Karan Bedi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 161 // 05 Apr 2019, 10:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It drew blood!

What's the story?

Eric Bischoff shot on the editorial piece done by John Oliver on his hit HBO show 'Last Week Tonight.'

In case you didn't know

Eric Bischoff was one of the men who actually took on Vince McMahon and beat him for 83 weeks in the ratings during the Monday Night Wars. Under his leadership, WCW and Monday Nitro reached new heights and forced Vince McMahon to start the attitude era.

John Oliver ran an editorial on WWE last week, detailing their issues in regards to the safety of wrestlers, analyzing the independent contractor status as well as health insurance. In the United States, health insurance is a hot topic and it has a lot of relevance in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bischoff had this to say on After 83 weeks with regards to John Oliver

It drew blood. It was funny...I got to admit that...the way it was written and executed...I thought it was great ...But the subject material....it'll be interesting to see if it sticks..The fact it came out right before WrestleMania...Somebody was smart enough to realize it was going to get more traction on the Internet.

He also spoke on the subject of being an independent contractor

I wasn't a wrestler...So I'm probably not the best person to ask but I have been an independent contractor almost all of my life except for the time I was working with Turner Broadcasting...When I went to work with WWE, I knew there was not going to be no health insurance, no retirement. I knew I was getting myself into!

He spoke further on the fact that WWE would have to change this business model overnight if they were to enact all of John Oliver's proposed changes. While it's not impossible, he implored that it's unclear on what Impact it would have on WWE. He also insisted wrestlers are well aware of what they''re getting into once they signed on the dotted line.

Advertisement

What's Next?

Eric Bischoff will be at Starrcast 2 between May 23 - May 26, 2019.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Comment below

Advertisement