WWE News: WWE Legend Wants to Manage Seth Rollins

Could we see the ultimate babyface alliance someday?

What's the story?

Jim Cornette is perhaps the most outspoken man in sports entertainment. He is also undoubtedly one of the greatest managers of all time.

Recently, Cornette was a featured guest on The Apter Chat, where he was asked whom he would like to manage from the current crop of WWE talent. Cornette named Seth Rollins and I thank Wrestling Inc. for the quote.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Cornette is perhaps best known for managing 'The Midnight Express'. During his WWE stint, he was the head of Camp Cornette, a heel stable that comprised of Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Mantaur, The British Bulldog and Vader.

He is also known for running WWE's developmental territory at the time, OVW. It was during his time in OVW that he helped create some of WWE's top stars including John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, Benjamin and Brock Lesnar, among others. Each of these men has gone on to do great things in their WWE careers.

The heart of the matter

Jim Cornette did not hesitate to mention Seth Rollins as the man he would like to manage from the current crop of available talent:

"I've been a fan of one particular guy since I first saw him in Ring of Honor eight years ago. He was Tyler Black then, but he's Seth Rollins now. And I think he's just the whole package. He can work. He sounds good. He looks good. He's got the size."

He went on to heap even more praise on the Shield member:

"He reminds me of a modern day Rick Rude. He has that aura about him. He carries himself like a star."

What's next?

Somehow, I do not see this alliance coming through. Seth Rollins is doing fine on his own and as a member of The Shield at this moment. Expect Rollins to be the hottest thing on RAW for some time now.

Do you think Seth Rollins needs a manager? Let us know in the comments below.