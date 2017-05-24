WWE News: WWE botches Seth Rollins' RAW entrance

The graphic on the titantron was not Rollins' but seemed similar to Hulk Hogan or Curtis Axels.

An icon and a future legend

What’s the story?

WWE made an error by displaying an alternative graphic on the titantron when Seth Rollins came to the ring, which was noticed by some WWE fans on Reddit. As of right now, it’s unknown whether or not it was Hulk Hogan’s or Curtis Axel’s, but either way, it’s quite an embarrassing error for the company to make.

In case you didn’t know...

Hulk Hogan has been exiled from the company for almost two years now, after his unfortunate leak of his sex tape. In the tape he’s seen to be making a string of offensive comments, with WWE responding by removing all mention of his name in the immediate aftermath.

The treatment drew comparisons to how the company dealt with Chris Benoit’s death.

The heart of the matter

The wrong graphic being displayed

As you can see in the clip, A red and yellow background pops up on-screen when Rollins is in the process of making his entrance.

Given the large L which seems to be followed by an M it does, in fact, seem to be linked to Curtis Axel, but it’s still worth noting when you consider all of the rumours about Hogan potentially returning still floating around.

What’s next?

Hogan has been rumoured to be returning to the company for quite some time now, with WWE slowly mentioning his name more and more on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live.

Given the nature of his indiscretions, there’s no guarantee that Vince McMahon will be able to forgive and forget this time around, but it would still be nice to see him pop up every so often.

Author’s take

This is a simple enough error, but it does raise the Hogan question once again – is it time for him to be brought back into the fold? A lot of fans will be outraged at the idea, but even the most cynical of fans has to admit that he would cause a huge boost in the ratings.

Oh, and no, we don’t want to see him pull off one last leg drop. Get that idea out of your head.