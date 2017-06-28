WWE News: WWE makes history as Women main event 3 straight shows

The Women's Evolution is getting stronger than ever

by Rohit Nath News 28 Jun 2017, 12:38 IST

The Women’s Evolution continues to progress

What's the story?

WWE has made history with the women’s division. For the first time in a row, 3 shows in a row will be main evented by female superstars.

In case you didn’t know...

RAW was main evented by a women’s gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. The match saw an excellent performance from Nia Jax in particular, who started the match and stuck till the end. Sasha Banks was eventually victorious, becoming Alexa Bliss' opponent for Great Balls Of Fire.

On SmackDown Live, the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder rematch took place. That was the second women’s match of the night, as the first was a SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch between Naomi and Lana. The match finished rather quickly, however.

As for the ladder match, Carmella was once again victorious, this time fair and square.

The third main event will be on Wednesday night in NXT when the reigning undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka faces Nikki Cross in a Last Woman Standing match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The heart of the matter

This is the first time that WWE has had 3 shows consecutively main evented by women. The best part about the entire thing is that it was hardly noticeable, which goes to show the progress WWE has made with integrating the women and men. By this point, women have already main evented RAW, SmackDown Live and NXT plenty of times, so it doesn’t come as that much of a big deal.

What’s also interesting is that the timing of this coincides with the release of the acclaimed Netflix show GLOW, which focuses on the show GLOW from the 1980s. It’s very unlikely that it has anything to actually do with women main eventing 3 straight days in a row, but it’s definitely neat that the timing matches up.

What’s next?

The Women’s Evolution will continue on, and it’s only a matter of time before we see more PPVs with female main events and several stipulations for women’s matches.

Author’s Take

As mentioned, what is great about the whole thing is that it was barely noticeable in each instant that it was women main eventing. Last year when the women started getting more stipulation matches and main events, it was a big deal. Now it’s become normal, which is huge progress.

The important thing is that the matches which went on last(and will go on last) this week were/are the most important matches of the week storyline-wise, so it makes sense for them to go on last. It’s all about having a strong storyline which makes the match deserving to go on last.

