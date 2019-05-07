WWE News: WWE makes major change to boost ratings

What's the story?

WWE has introduced a major change on one of its social media platforms to tackle the issue of declining ratings.

The promotion's Youtube channel has stopped posting videos during the live broadcast of its weekly shows.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is currently in hot water in regards to weekly ratings. The company's premiere shows, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live have been suffering from a rating decline since a long while now.

Last year, Vince McMahon and the entire McMahon family addressed the WWE Universe on Raw, promising that change is coming. This was seen as a move to boost ratings up, but it didn't do much good for the product. Recently, a fan posted a tweet blaming Vince McMahon for Raw's poor rating score. To Twitterati's absolute shock, Triple H liked the tweet, but ended up unliking it three hours later.

The heart of the matter

It seems that WWE has started working towards coping with this scathing issue. Starting tonight, WWE has stopped posting videos on its Youtube channel during Monday Night Raw's live broadcast. It's evident that a large chunk of viewers takes to Youtube to keep up with the action, instead of tuning into the show on television.

The first video from tonight's Raw was posted immediately after the show went off the air. WWE's Twitter account essentially does the same during Raw's live broadcast, but no changes were made to it. One reason for this might be the fact that the Twitter handle only posts gifs, images and short videos during the broadcast, unlike the Youtube channel.

What's next?

The decline in ratings is a problem that has been hounding WWE since a long while now. It would be interesting to see what more does WWE come up with to boost the ratings up.

