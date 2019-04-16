WWE News: WWE not happy with Superstar for spoiling WrestleMania 35 opener

Rollins slays The Beast

What's the story?

On the latest edition of his podcast, Pat McAfee revealed a backstage detail on the Universal Title match opening the WrestleMania 35.

McAfee stated that Big Show accidentally spoiled the match on WWE Watch Along, leading to a backstage furore.

In case you didn't know...

The 35th edition of The Show of Shows kicked off like no one had expected it to. Paul Heyman strutted down to the ring after interrupting Alexa Bliss and Hulk Hogan. He stated that the Universal Title match will open 'Mania so that he and Brock Lesnar can leave as soon as possible.

A quick bout followed that resulted in Seth Rollins gaining a shocking victory over Lesnar, and becoming the new Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

The decision to put the Universal Title match at the start of the show was taken on the day of the show. The World's Largest Athlete messed up during WWE Watch Along and broke the news of Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins opening the show.

According to McAfee, the reveal caused sudden panic among the backstage officials. He added that WWE wasn't thrilled with Big Show ruining the surprise.

"We broke the news that Brock vs. Seth was going first. Big Show broke that on the Watch Along. You should have seen the panic on everyone in the room whenever we broke news that we’re not supposed to. We thought the show was going to be turned off immediately."

What's next?

As was expected, Lesnar has vanished again after his shocking loss at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Rollins is currently on top of the wrestling world and has finally bagged the chance to bring the Universal title's lost prestige back.

What was your reaction to Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar opening WrestleMania 35?

