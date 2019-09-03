WWE News: WWE Now post and delete major spoiler involving Seth Rollins ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins ad Vince McMahon

Monday Night RAW is just a few hours away, and as usual, WWE Now posted previews to the show on WWE's Instagram story. However, today there was a massive mistake from them, and they posted a major spoiler from the show that is going to take place.

In one of the stories posted on Instagram, Barun Strowman and Seth Rollins were seen arguing backstage. It looked as if it was in the locker room area and the heated conversation saw the RAW tag-team have a go at each other.

Seconds later, Seth was seen pushing Braun on his shoulder, and the Monster Among Men did not like it one bit. He then pushed the WWE Universal champion right through the wall behind him!

The incident did not take place on the last two shows and is certainly not a blast from the past as well. It is clearly something that is going to take place tonight and might have been tapped ahead of the show. WWE have since then removed the story, but you can watch the clip in the tweet below:

WWE have posted a spoiler on Instagram ahead of RAW! 🙃 pic.twitter.com/9uT5DwuEkZ — Sripad (@falsewinger) September 2, 2019

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman stunned the WWE Universe when they won the RAW tag team championship 2 weeks back. The newly formed team took the titles away from The OC, just minutes after forming a team.

They are now set to put their titles on the line against another newly formed team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. They defeated 7 other teams in a tag-team turmoil match last week to earn the opportunity of getting their hands on the title at the Clash of Champions.

Rollins and Strowman will be involved in another match as well on the night of the pay-per-view when they take on each other for the WWE Universal title.

