WWE News: WWE now selling "The List of Jericho."

WWE is now selling The List of Jericho, however, you won't believe how much it will cost you for some paper and a clipboard.

$24.99 will get you your own List of Jericho

The List of Jericho is now available for sale at the WWE Shop. You can find it at WWEShop by clicking here.

Ever since Chris Jericho turned heel around WrestleMania 32, he’s consistently been one of the best things about the WWE. One of the latest additions to Jericho’s repertoire of amazing heat-generating tricks was The List of Jericho, an inanimate object so popular that it has its own T-shirt, and now you can actually buy The List of Jericho.

It was only a matter of time before the WWE fully capitalised on The List of Jericho. Despite Jericho being a heel, fans have been popping for the List of Jericho for several months. The WWE is charging a crazy $24.99 for some paper and a clipboard. However, after seeing the buzz about the item on Twitter, I highly doubt they will have many problems selling it.

Jericho recently spoke on The Law podcast about the list and credited Jimmy Jacobs for coming up with the idea. Jericho said:

“So what happened was the gift of Jericho and I wish I could take credit for saying I came up with it but Jimmy Jacobs, who has become a writer in WWE, his name is Chris Scobille but his wrestler name is Jimmy Jacobs, no stranger to anybody who is a fan of Ring of Honor or any of those big independent companies. He said I’ve got this idea of the List of Jericho and you put a couple names on it. Oh yeah, that’s a great idea and we did it. Of course, you do it once and it was kind of funny, that’s pretty funny, let’s do it again.”

Jericho went on to elaborate on how the list caught on:

"So we do it again the next week, it gets a little bit of a buzz and then I go to the props truck and say can you make me a big, thick list in case I want to use it to hit somebody over the head with and engrave something on. Then, they just put a red piece of paper on it that said the List of Jericho. Meanwhile, this thing is growing. Then, the one week where I said you just made the list and people cheered, it’s like holy (expletive) this is not what we expected.”

Jericho is leaving the WWE after WrestleMania 33.

It’s highly likely that The List of Jericho will be the hottest selling item over WrestleMania weekend, especially as Jericho will be working as a babyface going into his match with Kevin Owens. Jericho and Owens will begin their program against each other after WWE Fastlane when Kevin Owens drops the WWE Title to Goldberg.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho have been paired up together since last April when they teamed against Sami Zayn and Dean Ambrose on an episode of Smackdown. It was clear that they had chemistry from the start.

After SummerSlam, the two performers have been paired together permanently, with Jericho constantly aiding Kevin Owens in keeping his WWE Universal Title. Many have suspected the pair would break up many times, however, the WWE has managed to milk the program and slow build it all the way to WrestleMania 33 where it will finally culminate with Owens going over.

After a rocky start - his WWE work in 2016 will end up being viewed as a highlight of his pro wrestling career.

Jericho may not be one of the best in the world in terms of work rate any longer, but he’s still a heck of an in-ring storyteller, and his wrestling’s improved as the year has gone along. Character-wise, his talent has really shined.

The list-making, gift-offering character who turned on AJ Styles and befriended Owens is arguably among the best of his long career, with fans debating where it ranks among past gimmicks and re-inventions like the WCW cruiserweight “Man of 1,004 Holds” or the slow-talking, suit-wearing villain who tormented Shawn Michaels in 2007-08.

