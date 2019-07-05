WWE News: Interesting deal being offered for this year's Extreme Rules PPV

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 358 // 05 Jul 2019, 00:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Extreme Rules

What's the story?

This year's WWE Extreme Rules PPV card continues to take shape, with the annual event set to take place on July 14th live on the WWE Network.

The event is currently set to be headlined by a huge Winner Take All match, pitting the team of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. The bout carries three stipulations in that the winners take both titles, Corbin and Evans will lose the opportunity to challenge for the titles again should they lose the match, and the bout will be contested under Extreme Rules.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is offering a very unique deal by offering two for one tickets for this year's PPV, with the likely hope of stimulating ticket sales.

In case you didn't know...

This year's WWE Extreme Rules PPV will also feature the return of The Undertaker, as he teams up with Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a No Holds Barred tag team match. The rest of the PPV card is as follows:

WWE Title Match:

Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match:

Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c's) vs The New Day vs Heavy Machinery

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match:

Advertisement

Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Singles Match:

Aleister Black vs his yet to be revealed mystery opponent

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

Drew Gulak (c) vs Tony Nese

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider.com, The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, home of this year's WWE Extreme Rules PPV, is currently offering two tickets for the price of one for the event.

It appears as if the deal is a Fourth of July only special, and fans interested in taking advantage of the deal can access it at this link.

What's next?

It remains unknown why WWE and Wells Fargo Center are offering such a great deal, but with an attractive looking card on paper, and the return of The Undertaker, this year's Extreme Rules PPV is shaping up to be a noteworthy event to follow-up on a widely acclaimed WWE Stomping Grounds PPV.

What are your thoughts on this year's WWE Extreme Rules PPV card? Are you anticipating the return of The Undertaker? Let us know in the comment section!