"I was put in my bed in my suit, shoes still on" - Top WWE Official recounts hilarious John Cena drinking story

WWE Official Bruce Prichard recently recounted an interesting story revolving around John Cena. Prichard revealed how he got drunk while on a night out with the Leader of Cenation, celebrating after the premiere of 'The Marine'.

Bruce Prichard recently spoke about his drinking session with John Cena on the latest episode of his podcast, Something to Wrestle with Bruce Pritchard. He revealed that the session got so wild that Cena had to tuck him into bed at the end of the night.

"Long and short of it is I woke up in my bed, tucked in. When I say tucked in, I was put in my bed in my suit, shoes still on, tie still on, in my suit, and the covers tucked into the bed. So that when I started to come to and started to get up, it’s like everything’s tied down. Not tied down, but tucked into the bed and sheets. Cena had apparently got me back to the room, put me in bed, tucked me in, took my briefcase, and put what he thought was my phone on my briefcase, and I guess went and tucked in everybody else he needed to tuck in." said Bruce Pritchard

Prichard would go onto discuss how that night also led to him missing a flight for the first time in his professional career.

CM Punk recently paid tribute to John Cena

One of John Cena's most infamous rivalries was the one he had with CM Punk. The Second City Saint, who now wrestle in AEW, engaged in a heated rivalry with the 16-time WWE Champion. It is regarded by many as one of the greatest in the promotion's history.

Punk recently paid tribute to his former rival at AEW Full Gear during his match with Eddie Kingston. The Best in the World shocked fans at the pay-per-view when he performed John Cena's 5 Moves of Doom sequence.

CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage CM Punk does the John Cena 5 moves of doom sequence lmao #AEWRampage https://t.co/mlwThlqqdn

It is great to see that CM Punk still has some respect for his former rival despite the tumultuous history he has with John Cena and WWE.

