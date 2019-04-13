WWE News: WWE officially teases Roman Reigns' next feud

The Shield after RAW last week

What's the story?

WWE.com are teasing a new feud for Roman Reigns going forward in their official RAW preview. It looks like his feud with Drew McIntyre is over for now.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship last October and left the WWE due to his health. Reigns returned earlier this year and faced Drew McIntyre in his first singles match back at WrestleMania 35.

Reigns won the match but did not appear on the RAW after WrestleMania 35 the following night.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com's official preview of WWE RAW teased Roman Reigns' next feud after his win over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35. Here's what the WWE.com preview had to say:

Defending both Monday Night Raw and the honor of his family, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre in a brutal match at WrestleMania. After Reigns succeeded against The Scottish Psychopath in his first singles match since his battle with leukemia, the WWE Universe anxiously awaits his next move.

Will Reigns look to challenge his Shield brother Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship — the very title he was forced to relinquish in October — or does he have another conquest in mind?

Who could Roman Reigns face in his next feud in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

What's next?

The next episodes of RAW and SmackDown will feature the International Superstar Shake-Up. Which RAW Superstars will be heading to the blue brand and which SmackDown stars will head the other way?

Although there's always a chance that Roman Reigns could be drafted to SmackDown, and it certainly would be a big deal if he did, it's much more likely that Reigns remains on Monday Night RAW.

