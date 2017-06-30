WWE News: WWE planning a movie on the late Hall Of Famer, Mae Young

The movie of Mae Young will probably position her as the greatest female wrestler in WWE's history.

Young passed away in 2014, aged 90



What’s the story?

According to Ewrestling News, WWE is in talks to make a movie about WWE legend, Mae Young. The feature film aims at establishing the late WWE Hall Of Famer as the "Angel Ruth" of Women's wrestling.

The promotion is also currently branding Mae Young as one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling by hosting a 32-Woman tournament titled as the Mae Young Classic.

In case you did not know...

The competition honours the late Mae Young who passed away at 90 years of age in 2014. Young’s career spanned quite a few decades since debuting in 1939. She retired in 2010 at the age of 87.

Young is a member of two wrestling Hall of Fames – the Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame inducted her in 2004 and the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2008. She is best known for her antics during the Attitude Era with Fabulous Moolah.

The heart of the matter

WWE have promoted the Mae Young Classic – which will have an all-female presence featuring female commentators and referees – these past few months, which could be because of the movie which is in pipeline.

It was reported last month that WWE has signed independent wrestler Kennadi Brink as a referee for the company. The format of the Mae Young Classic will be like the Cruiserweight Classic and will feature 32 wrestlers from 17 nations competing to win the coveted title.

What’s next?

The tapings for the flagship event is scheduled to take place on July 13th and 14th, 2017, at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, USA. A preview special for the tournament will be broadcast on 20th September. The first round of the tournament will be released via Video on Demand on the final week of August.

Also Read: WWE News: Mae Young Classic to be shown live on WWE Network

The second round is scheduled for release on the first week in September. The initial plan to release the episodes during the Summerslam week was put on hold to prevent the women's tournament from being overshadowed by other WWE events.

Author’s take

The tournament is certainly shaping up to be one of WWE’s most talked about segments and has already garnered widespread interest in the professional wrestling community. The Mae Young Classic is an example of the WWE taking baby steps towards revolutionising the women’s division.

The tournament aims at changing the landscape of female wrestling and the fact that more women will now be involved in this can only be seen as a positive.