WWE News: WWE plants the seeds for the John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse match

Cenation may not be too happy with this.

WWE has something unusual in mind for Cena

What’s story?

John Cena lost his WWE title at Elimination Chamber after what turned out to be a high-profile transitional reign. He was eliminated cleanly by Bray Wyatt courtesy of a Sister Abigal, but not before eliminating The Miz himself. This seemingly means that WWE is building up to a WrestleMania 27 rematch between the two stars.

In the meantime, WWE planted the seeds for the Nikki Bella-Maryse angle when Bella knocked Miz’s better half down during her beatdown at the hands of Natalya backstage.

@marysemizanin was caught up in a fight between @thenikkibella and @natbynature! #WWEChamber @wwenetwork #WWE #SDLive A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

In case you didn’t know....

The match between Natalya and Nikki Bella ended in a no contest after both women got counted out. The feud doesn’t seem to be over yet as Natalya attacked Nikki Bella backstage. The storyline could culminate on SmackDown, which would then facilitate the Maryse-Bella angle.

As far as the WWE title goes, Bray Wyatt finally captured his first singles title after eliminating both John Cena and AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion.

The heart of the story

John Cena and The Miz have rumoured to lock horns against each other and if what happened at Elimination Chamber is anything to go by, then it will happen for sure. The mixed tag team match is a rarity in the WWE and could potentially be a hot feud if booked right.

Also, rumours have popped up about how John Cena may end up proposing to Bella after the match, making for an epic moment for the show of shows.

What's next?

WWE could start building up the feud in the coming weeks on SmackDown. Miz could invite Cena on The Miz TV and all hell could break loose. It won’t be tough to build up the Bella-Maryse side of the story as both are part of Total Divas, which could be used to further fine-tune the feud.

But first Cena would get his rematch according to his clause on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although this may not what the fans want for either star, it is a high-profile match nonetheless. Cena has hogged the singles top spot for quite some time now and it would be nice to see him try out something different.

The Miz has been one of the hottest stars of 2016 and considering the heat generates, pairing him up with Cena is best for business indeed. They have the WrestleMania 27 backstory to support the feud to determine the best power couple in the WWE.