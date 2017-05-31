WWE News: WWE posts incorrect information during Superstar entrance on Smackdown LIVE

Dolph Ziggler's nameplate on Smackdown LIVE had incorrect trivia.

by Prityush Haldar News 31 May 2017, 20:19 IST

Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles had a phenomenal matchup in the main event of Smackdown LIVE

What’s the story?

WWE erroneously posted wrong trivia this week on Smackdown as Dolph Ziggler was making his way to the ring for his match against AJ Styles.

The graphic posted said that Ziggler was the only Smackdown LIVE superstar to have won Money in The Bank and subsequently cash in the contract to win the championship which is not true.

The graphic displaying the wrong information about Dolph Ziggler

In case you didn’t know...

The Money in the Bank match is a ladder match which is Chris Jericho’s creation. In this match type, several superstars try to climb a ladder and reach for the Money in The Bank briefcase that holds a guaranteed contract to a title shot against the champion, at the time of the winner’s choosing.

Almost everyone who wins the Money in The Bank contract has gone on to win the WWE or World Championship barring Damien Sandow and John Cena.

The heart of the matter

The graphic during Ziggler’s entrance mentioned that he was the only active Smackdown LIVE superstar to have won and cash in his Money in The Bank contract.

However, Randy Orton has also won the contract and cashed it in against Daniel Bryan at Summerslam 2013 when Bryan was attacked by guest referee Triple H following his match against John Cena. That angle in 2013 propelled Bryan to superstardom leading to the main event at Wrestlemania XXX.

What’s next?

Ziggler will be in the ring alongside five other men to compete for the Money in The Bank briefcase. The match will include Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles.

Ziggler is the most experienced man in this type of matchup among the participants, having competed in several ladder matches throughout his career and actually having won the briefcase back in 2012. The pay-per-view is scheduled for June 18 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Author's Take

The wrong information is another lapse in the part of the WWE. The graphics during the superstar entrance have been wrong in the past, too. WWE creative should get their facts straight before doling out such information to the WWE Universe.