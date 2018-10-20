WWE News: WWE Promotes Return of nWo

The nWo is coming back!

What's the story?

After PWInsider recently reported that Hulk Hogan may return to WWE at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another strong sign has emerged that Hogan is back in WWE's good graces - as WWE are promoting the reunion of the nWo!

But is this a hint that we may see the faction back in WWE...?

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is one-third of the nWo and one of the biggest names in wrestling, but his name has been tarnished over recent years after a racism scandal involving the former star.

Hogan last appeared on WWE television in July 2015 before being released by WWE after a recording emerged of WWE's one-time landmark star using racially insensitive language.

Hulk Hogan was fired immediately, having hosted WrestleMania the year before in New Orleans. Hogan was also removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame but has since been reinstated with WWE reporting that Hogan has been trying to make amends.

One of Hogan's final appearances in WWE was as part of the nWo at WrestleMania 31 when the faction, as well as DX, would get involved in Triple H vs Sting.

The heart of the matter

The nWo is one of the biggest factions ever to exist in wrestling, and the group of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan have confirmed they will reunite on October 27th - if only for an appearance.

Tickets are on sale via Hulk Hogan's website, which WWE tweeted out the link for.

The #nWo reunion is only ONE WEEK AWAY! Get the details so YOU don't miss out at https://t.co/hSS8wAJZ87! #nWo pic.twitter.com/EJmJjbpwSm — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2018

Today, though, WWE have seemingly endorsed the deal and hinted that WWE may be open to bringing Hulk Hogan back to the fore. There have been several rumours this year that Hulkamania may yet run wild again in WWE, but this may be the strongest hint yet.

There was also a recent rumour that Hogan may very well be a part of Crown Jewel.

What's next?

Well, only time will tell whether Hulk Hogan will make a return to WWE - but you would have to think that it's definitely possible if not probable.

Who knows, maybe we even see nWo show up at Crown Jewel during DX vs the Brothers of Destruction...

As for the nWo reunion, it takes place on Saturday, October 27th at Mango's Tropical Cafe with an autograph signing at Hogan's Beach Shop in Orlando, Florida.

Would you like to see the nWo, or Hulk Hogan, back in WWE? Let us know in the comments.