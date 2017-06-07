WWE News: WWE received a copyright infringement complaint for Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view

You could see this coming from a mile away.

07 Jun 2017

Everyone knew this name was no good

What’s the story?

The WWE have apparently received a copyright infringement complaint from the advocate of Jerry Lee Lewis, the artist who holds the trademark for “Great Balls of Fire”, having produced a famous song with that name in 1957.

This information was revealed by Jerry Lawler on this week’s episode of Dinner with the King.

In case you didn’t know...

Raw’s next pay-per-view is Great Balls of Fire, and Extreme Rules saw the coronation of a number one contender, Samoa Joe, to go up against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title on the show.

When the company revealed earlier on this year that they would host a pay-per-view named so, there was much ridicule from all quarters as the name blatantly challenges the notion that the product still operates within the confines of PG.

The heart of the matter

Jerry Lawler made this reveal during his weekly show. He was apparently informed of it by his lawyer, Joe Barton, who also happens to be Jerry Lee Lewis’ attorney. He had this to say about the whole situation.

I got a phone call from Joe a few weeks ago, and Joe also represents Jerry Lee Lewis. And Joe said, 'Hey Jerry, do you happen to know who I would contact at the WWE about copyright infringement?' I go, 'What? What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Well, we understand they are doing a pay-per-view called Great Balls of Fire and Jerry Lee has that phrase trademarked. He has ever since they recorded the song.

He also mentioned that he put them in touch with the concerned people in the WWE and that the matter was resolved amicably.

What’s next?

Apparently, the WWE are in the clear for their pay-per-view to be called “Great Balls of Fire” and in any case, it’s too late for them to change it since they’ve already announced it many times. Lawler revealed that the song itself is being used as a marketing bit too.

Author’s take

Just remember, as Jerry Lawler went on to clarify, the emphasis in the name of the pay-per-view should be on “FIRE” and not “BALLS”. Apart from that, all’s well that ends well, I suppose.

