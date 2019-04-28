WWE News: WWE referee gives statement after suffering horrific in-ring injury

Tom Castor is recovering at the moment

What's the story?

WWE NXT referee Tom Castor recently took to Instagram to provide an update on the horrific injury he suffered during a match contested between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze.

Castor thanked the WWE Universe for their support and stated that he will come back soon to resume his duties.

In case you didn't know...

This past week, WWE NXT referee Tom Castor suffered a broken leg while officiating a match between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze. The match took place at an NXT event in Omaha.

During the closing moments of the match, Breeze hit The Dream with a move, which the latter dodged. Breeze ended up hitting Castor and the referee fell down, twisting his leg.

The wrestling world took to social media to hail Tom Castor for his heroics inside the squared circle. He somehow managed to finish the match even though he couldn't even stand on his feet.

The heart of the matter

Tom Castor posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram handle, thanking the fans and wrestlers who supported him and sent their best wishes. Castor also said that he's ready to resume his duties as an NXT referee. Here's the official statement made by Castor on his Instagram:

I sincerely want to thank the WWE Universe and the NXT/WWE Superstars for their kind words and positive vibes. It’s been heartwarming and humbling to say the least. My utmost gratitude to the WWE Medical Staff and ER staff at Nebraska Medicine for your care and support. I’m ready to heal up and rejoin my NXT family doing what we all love to do. #wearenxt

What's next?

Hopefully, Castor will make a quick recovery and join the NXT roster soon to resume his duties.