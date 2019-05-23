WWE News: WWE refers to Kofi Kingston as "Kofi 2 Belts"

The New Day

What's the story?

WWE recently took to Instagram and referred to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston as "Kofi 2 Belts".

Kofi Kingston defeated Jack Gallagher on the latest edition of UpUpDownDown, earning him the UpUpDownDown title.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston's decade-long struggle came to closure as he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Title. The emotional win came in the wake of a fan-led movement named KofiMania, which saw the WWE Universe clamoring to see Kofi get a title shot at The Show of Shows.

Kofi recently proved that the victory at 'Mania wasn't a fluke by any means, when he defeated Daniel Bryan on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw to retain his title, and then went on to do the same against Kevin Owens at Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston regularly appears on Xavier Woods' Youtube channel UpUpDownDown, along with several other WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins and Tyler Breeze.

Recently, Kingston defeated The Gentleman Jack Gallagher to win the UpUpDownDown Championship. WWE acknowledged the victory on its official website.

Later, WWE posted a photo of Kofi Kingston holding the WWE Title as well as the UpUpDownDown Title, referring to him as "Kofi 2 Belts", a moniker that was made famous by Becky Lynch after her WrestleMania 35 triumph.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston is having an impressive run with the WWE Title, and has cemented himself in the main event scene on the blue brand.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo is all set to defend his WWE Title against the recently returned Dolph Ziggler at the upcoming Super ShowDown event on June 7th, in Saudi Arabia.

Will Kofi Kingston remain "Kofi 2 Belts" after Super ShowDown is done and dusted with? Sound off in the comment section!