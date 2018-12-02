WWE News: WWE releases interesting list of "Match Of The Year" candidates

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 114 // 02 Dec 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins has had a phenomenal year

What's the story?

It's December, which means that WWE has released their list of candidates for "Match of the Year" which includes a number of options from NXT.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a year full of firsts for the women of WWE, who were part of their own pay-per-view last month, and NXT saw Dave Meltzer award five stars to a number of their matches throughout the year.

Last year's match fo the year was the interesting encounter between AJ Styles and John Cena at the 2017 Royal Rumble which saw Cena equal history by becoming a 16-time World Champion.

The heart of the matter

WWE has publically released the list of "match of the year" candidates for 2018 and the full list can be seen below.

NXT Takeover: Philadelphia - Aleister Black vs Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano vs Andrade "Cien" Almas for the NXT Championship.

Raw 09/02/2018 - The gauntlet match that saw Seth Rollins last for more than an hour ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber - The first ever Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Fastlane 2018 - Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev.

205 Live 30/03 - Mustafa Ali vs Drew Gulak - In the Cruiserweight tournament

NXT Takeover: New Orleans - Six man latter match to crown the first North American Champion, Aleister Black vs Andrade "Cien" Almas for the NXT Championship and Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano in an unsanctioned match.

WrestleMania 34 - Seth Rollins vs The Miz vs Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, Asuka vs Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship/Asukas undefeated streak and Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Raw 30/4 - Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

NXT 02/05 - Pete Dunne vs Roderick Strong.

Backlash - The Miz vs Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

205 Live 29/05 - Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship.

NXT Takeover: Chicago - Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly for the NXT Tag Team Championships and Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano in a Chicago Street Fight.

Money in the Bank - Alexa Bliss cashes in on Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.

United Kingdom Championship Tournament - The Undisputed Era vs British Strong Style.

SmackDown 19/06 - Rusev wins gauntlet match for number one contendership to the WWE Championship.

Raw 25/06 - Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship.

NXT Takeover: Brooklyn - Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane for the NXT Women's Championship, Adam Cole vs Ricochet for the North American Championship and Moustache Mountain vs The Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

SummerSlam 2018 -The Miz vs Daniel Bryan.

Raw 27/08 - Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mae Young Classic 2018 - Killer Kelly vs Meiko Satomura.in the first round and Mercedes Martinez vs Meiko Satomura.

Hell in a Cell - Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs The Dogs of War for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

NXT 19/09 - Pete Dunne vs Ricochet winner takes all match.

Super Show-Down - Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship.

205 Live 24/10 - Mustafa Ali vs Hideo Itami in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Evolution - Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match.

What's next?

The winner for the Match of the year category will be announced by WWE in the coming weeks, but the above matches will be available on Monday night on the WWE Network under the "Match of the year" category.

Who do you think should win match of the year for 2018? Have your say in the comments section below...