WWE News: WWE reports that Sin Cara won't wrestle on SmackDown Live

Is this an angle or has Sin Cara been legitimately injured?

Sin Cara has suffered a shoulder injury

What's the story?

Sin Cara was scheduled to wrestle Andrade 'Cien' Almas this week on SmackDown Live, but WWE is now reporting that the high flying star has suffered a shoulder injury and won't be in action this week.

In case you didn't know...

Sin Cara and his former friend Almas have had a number of issues backstage over the past few weeks and last week on SmackDown Live, the former NXT Champion attacked the Mexican star to set up a match this week on the show.

WWE has been promoting the match all week and this was seen as Almas' first real feud on the main roster after a few matches against jobbers.

The heart of the matter

Almas and Sin Cara were set to do battle this week on SmackDown Live, but WWE.com posted the following update on the situation, which reads almost like an angle, claiming that Almas was the one who caused the injury.

The masked man was originally scheduled to face his former friend, Andrade “Cien” Almas, tonight on SmackDown LIVE, but due to a shoulder injury suffered when Almas attacked him last Tuesday, Sin Cara will not be able to do battle.

It was rumored that Almas and his masked friend were set to wrestle at Money in the Bank instead and this could be an elaborate way of holding off on the match until this weekend, only time will tell.

What's next?

Just because Sin Cara is injured doesn't mean he can't be on SmackDown Live the former Champion can still be part of a backstage segment or even a promo that could lead to a match between the two stars this weekend at Money in the Bank.

Do you think this is an angle or has Sin Cara been legitimately injured? Have your say in the comments section below...