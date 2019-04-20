WWE News: WWE reveals a list of interesting potential WrestleMania 36 matches

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 307 // 20 Apr 2019, 16:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 36 could include some interesting matchups

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 may only just be in the rearview mirror, but it appears that WWE is already planning ahead for Tampa Bay in April 2020 since they have released a list of interesting matches that could take place.

In case you didn't know...

WrestleMania 35 was chopped and changed a number of times before the show finally made it to air a few weeks ago, which is standard protocol for WWE, who have become known for their last-minute changes to ensure that all swerves are kept as secret as possible.

There were many matches that the company wanted to air as part of this year's show, but sadly that didn't happen because of injuries, illness or just the fact that the company opted to go in a different direction because of the reactions of the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

Tampa Bay on April 5th, 2020 is quite a way away, but WWE is already thinking about what matches should take place as part of WrestleMania 36 and have released an interesting list. The company released a List This video from Vic Joseph which looks at just five things that WWE wants to see at WrestleMania 36 and here they are...

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock

John Cena vs. WWE NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream

Matt Riddle vs. Brock Lesnar

Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen in an eight-woman tag team match

Finn Balor in a WWE Universal Title match.

Advertisement

What's next?

The plans for WrestleMania 36 won't be set in stone for a while yet, but it's interesting to see that WWE could be pushing Finn Balor back into the Universal Championship picture and that Brock Lesnar could have a huge showdown with fellow former MMA star Matt Riddle.

Do you think these five things need to happen at WrestleMania 36? Have your say in the comments section below...