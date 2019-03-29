WWE News: WWE Shop releases Asuka custom side plates, 2 days after she loses

WWE sure does like to swerve the fans!

What's the story?

WWE's online shop has recently released Asuka's custom championship side plates on the website.

The plates came in stock two days after Asuka lost her SmackDown Women's Title belt to Charlotte Flair.

In case you didn't know. . .

This past week on SmackDown Live, WWE swerved the viewers as well as a bunch of its female Superstars.

The original plans for the episode were to have four women compete in a #1 contender's Fatal Four Way match, with the winner going to WrestleMania to face Asuka. The match got scrapped at the last moment though, and was replaced with Charlotte vs Asuka for the latter's championship belt.

Asuka tapped out to Charlotte in a shocking finish, resulting in Twitter blowing up and bashing WWE for its treatment of Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow reacted on her loss right after the match, and seemed hopeful despite the loss. The four women who were snubbed at the last moment, took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

The heart of the matter

WWE's official online shopping portal released custom championship belt side plates for Asuka's fans who already own a replica Women's Title belt, mere days after she lost the championship.

It's not clear why WWE would make a move like this. Asuka fans are seething with anger at the moment and she's getting tons of support on social media. The possibility of Asuka's fans buying this prop at this point of time seems non-existent.

What's next?

After her loss, Asuka doesn't have a match planned at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. She might end up competing in the women's battle royal, which hasn't been announced as of now.

What are thoughts on WWE releasing these custom belt side plates? Sound off!

