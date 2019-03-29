×
WWE News: WWE Shop releases Asuka custom side plates, 2 days after she loses 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
513   //    29 Mar 2019, 20:44 IST

WWE sure does like to swerve the fans!
WWE sure does like to swerve the fans!

What's the story?

WWE's online shop has recently released Asuka's custom championship side plates on the website.

The plates came in stock two days after Asuka lost her SmackDown Women's Title belt to Charlotte Flair.

In case you didn't know. . .

This past week on SmackDown Live, WWE swerved the viewers as well as a bunch of its female Superstars.

The original plans for the episode were to have four women compete in a #1 contender's Fatal Four Way match, with the winner going to WrestleMania to face Asuka. The match got scrapped at the last moment though, and was replaced with Charlotte vs Asuka for the latter's championship belt.

Asuka tapped out to Charlotte in a shocking finish, resulting in Twitter blowing up and bashing WWE for its treatment of Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow reacted on her loss right after the match, and seemed hopeful despite the loss. The four women who were snubbed at the last moment, took to Twitter to express their displeasure.


The heart of the matter

WWE's official online shopping portal released custom championship belt side plates for Asuka's fans who already own a replica Women's Title belt, mere days after she lost the championship.

It's not clear why WWE would make a move like this. Asuka fans are seething with anger at the moment and she's getting tons of support on social media. The possibility of Asuka's fans buying this prop at this point of time seems non-existent.


What's next?

After her loss, Asuka doesn't have a match planned at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. She might end up competing in the women's battle royal, which hasn't been announced as of now. 

What are thoughts on WWE releasing these custom belt side plates? Sound off!

WrestleMania 35 Charlotte Asuka
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
