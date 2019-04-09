×
WWE News: WWE spoils the outcome of Championship Unification match on Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
6.84K   //    09 Apr 2019, 06:44 IST

The WWE may have accidentally ruined the result of tonight's championship match
The WWE may have accidentally ruined the result of tonight's championship match

What's the story?

Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins will put both their respective championships on the line tonight in a title unification match. However, the WWE may have inadvertently spoiled the outcome of the bout before the first hour of Raw was finished.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston finished the 11-year long journey of chasing the WWE Championship. In a one-on-one match against the Planet's Champion, Kingston came out on top, winning his first ever world title and becoming a Grand Slam Champion.

Earlier on in the night, Seth Rollins kicked off the official part of the show by upsetting Brock Lesnar in shocking fashion. The two men would meet in the opening of Monday Night Raw, celebrating in the middle of the ring amongst a roaring crowd. However, business picked up when Kofi Kingston challenged Rollins to a Championship Unification match later on in the night.

Rollins accepted the request, but we may have already seen the outcome of the bout thanks to a poorly timed advertisement.

The heart of the matter

Near the end of the first hour of Monday Night Raw, the WWE revealed that Kofi Kingston would bring a WWE Championship Celebration to SmackDown Live accompanied by the New Day and whoever else would join in the festivities. The company even placed the preview on their Twitter account, essentially revealing that Kingston will somehow hold onto the title tonight.

What's next?

Now, whether Kingston will defeat Seth Rollins in tonight's match up or not is still a mystery. It's possible we'll see a disqualification in order to keep both titles around the waists of Kingston and Rollins respectively. And it's possible that the advert is simply there to throw off fans ahead of the match. We'll just have to wait and see what happens in the main event.

Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for two years now. While he mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod or @GregBushSK on Twitter.
