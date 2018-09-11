WWE News: WWE Star Set To Wrestle First Singles Match In Eight Years On SmackDown Live

Maryse will take on Brie Bella on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Miz and Maryse will team up to take on Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell, but ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view, Maryse will wrestle Brie Bella on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Maryse last wrestled as a full-time star with WWE until she was released from the company back in 2011, but her last singles match actually came back in 2010. She was then working on her own projects outside of WWE until the company recalled her to align her with The Miz following WrestleMania back in 2016.

Maryse wrestled at WrestleMania last year alongside The Miz and has since taken time away from the company to give birth to the couple's first child a daughter called Monroe Sky, but has returned just four months later to enter a feud with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella.

The heart of the matter

Brie Bella hasn't had a singles match since 2016 when she retired from the company at WrestleMania 32, which means that Maryse won't be the only star feeling the ring rust tomorrow night on SmackDown Live when the wives of Daniel Bryan and The Miz go head to head.

It was announced earlier today that the two women will have a chance to make a statement before they are part of the mixed tag team match with Bryan and Miz at Hell in a Cell. Brie Bella has wrestled on Raw alongside her sister in recent weeks, but she is yet to have a singles match since her retirement.

What's next?

Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday night and will see The Miz and Maryse team up to take on Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella after what has been a lengthy feud between these two families.

Do you think Maryse will be able to turn back the clock on SmackDown Live? Have your say in the comments section below...