WWE News: WWE Superstar blasts fans for turning on Rusev

Rusev's gimmick wasn't handled well by WWE

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Superstar and Rusev's wife, Lana, recently took to Twitter and went off on the WWE Universe.

Lana accused the fans of turning on Rusev and reminded them of how they used to support him when the Rusev Day gimmick took off last year.

In case you didn't know...

Rusev was quite possibly the most over Superstar on SmackDown Live in the early months of 2018. His Rusev Day gimmick had made him incredibly popular among the fans.

Rusev, Lana, and Aiden English played the gimmick to perfection and it seemed like The Bulgarian Brute was in for a huge push.

At WrestleMania 34, Rusev competed in a Fatal Four Way match for the WWE United States Championship against Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Jinder Mahal. The fans were way behind Rusev on this night, hoping for WWE to kick-off his push to the top.

That didn't happen though, as Mahal pinned Rusev to win the title, to the disappointment of the fans. Rusev's star soon fizzled out after this.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Rusev announced on Twitter that Rusev Day was more over than KofiMania. He also said that Rusev Day is dead and the fans need to move on.

He went on to form a makeshift tag team with Shinsuke Nakamura, another guy who has fallen hard over the past year. The duo will be competing in a Fatal Four Way Tag Team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

Lana recently went on Twitter and bashed the fans for turning on her husband. She added that the two of them don't need the WWE Universe's "stupid support".

The saddest thing about the @WWEUniverse is how quickly they turn on someone. Last year everyone chanting in the streets #RusevDay & now you don’t even believe @RusevBUL will win ! I’m glad we woke up to realize we don’t need your stupid support @WWE #WrestleMania #SALTY — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) April 4, 2019

What's next?

Lana is all set to compete in the 2nd Annual Women's Battle Royal on the kick-off show at WrestleMania 35.

What are your thoughts on Lana's tweet? Are the fans to blame here?

