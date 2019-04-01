WWE News: WWE Superstar comes out in support of Naomi, slams Twitter trolls

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 138 // 01 Apr 2019, 18:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naomi won the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 33

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil has come out in support of fellow wrestler Naomi on Twitter.

Naomi was being harassed by online trolls ever since she expressed her disappointment over WWE's booking of women at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know. . .

This past week on SmackDown Live, WWE scrapped the #1 contender's Fatal Four Way match for a shot at Asuka's SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania.

Instead, we got Charlotte Flair taking on Asuka for the title. "The Queen" won the title in a shocking finish, and the WWE Universe wasn't thrilled with WWE's booking of Asuka and the four women who were snubbed.

Mandy Rose, Carmella, Sonya DeVille, and Naomi expressed their displeasure on Twitter, and received tons of support from the fans. WWE recently announced that all of these women would be competing in the 2nd annual women's battle royal. Naomi criticized WWE in the tweet, and was harassed by a string of internet trolls for "being entitled".

The heart of the matter

Although Naomi held her own against the naysayers, the attacks didn't stop. WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil came in support of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Hey 👋🏿 I LOVE YOU ❤️That is All!! Be YOU AND IF THEY DONT LIKE IT.....🤬 Em✅ https://t.co/lRCmK0mxeb — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) March 31, 2019

What's next?

Naomi is all set to compete in the 2nd annual women's battle royal at WrestleMania 35. She was the winner of the inaugural battle royal at last year's show. It must have been tough for these women to get snubbed at the very last moment, just so that Charlotte Flair could go to 'Mania with a belt on her waist.

Advertisement

Rumors were running around that the real reason Charlotte was put over is to close The Show of Shows with The Four Horsewomen standing tall in the ring, each holding a championship.

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think Naomi deserves better?

Advertisement