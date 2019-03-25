WWE News: WWE Superstar gets attacked at Live Event (video)

This was a rather heinous attack by Elias

What's the story?

Elias does not like to be interrupted when he's performing live. And yet this has been happening over the past few weeks thanks to a certain gentleman who's known as No Way Jose.

Their feud has now gone over into WWE Live Events too, shockingly. No Way Jose was recently assaulted with a guitar when he came out to wrestle by the one, the only, guitar maestro Elias!

In case you didn't know...

Elias has been one of the most consistent performers for WWE ever since he got called up. Unfortunately, while he's always received TV time, he's hardly ever booked in important programs or any programs at all really.

It does look like Elias and No Way Jose are currently embroiled in a feud. Jose has changed up his look and he has green dreadlocks now.

Maybe following this changeup, he's all set to receive a big push as well.

The heart of the matter

Not long ago, WWE had decided to make Elias a babyface but it seems like he's become a heel once again and to be fair, it fits his character better anyway. No Way Jose was interacting with fans, shaking their hands when suddenly, Elias came up and hit him on the back with a guitar.

Elias would then turn to the camera and utter these ominous words -

At WrestleMania when I give my greatest performance, there will be no interruptions.

What's next?

As talented as No Way Jose is as a performer, it is clear that WWE just sees him in a certain light and he will, most likely, not be Elias' WrestleMania program. I daresay that someone like The Rock is a likelier candidate for this part. Expect the No Way Jose vs. Elias rivalry to continue on TV, however.

