×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar gets attacked at Live Event (video)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
1.10K   //    25 Mar 2019, 18:48 IST

This was a rather heinous attack by Elias
This was a rather heinous attack by Elias

What's the story?

Elias does not like to be interrupted when he's performing live. And yet this has been happening over the past few weeks thanks to a certain gentleman who's known as No Way Jose.

Their feud has now gone over into WWE Live Events too, shockingly. No Way Jose was recently assaulted with a guitar when he came out to wrestle by the one, the only, guitar maestro Elias!

In case you didn't know...

Elias has been one of the most consistent performers for WWE ever since he got called up. Unfortunately, while he's always received TV time, he's hardly ever booked in important programs or any programs at all really.

It does look like Elias and No Way Jose are currently embroiled in a feud. Jose has changed up his look and he has green dreadlocks now.

Maybe following this changeup, he's all set to receive a big push as well.

The heart of the matter

Not long ago, WWE had decided to make Elias a babyface but it seems like he's become a heel once again and to be fair, it fits his character better anyway. No Way Jose was interacting with fans, shaking their hands when suddenly, Elias came up and hit him on the back with a guitar.

Elias would then turn to the camera and utter these ominous words -

At WrestleMania when I give my greatest performance, there will be no interruptions.

What's next?

As talented as No Way Jose is as a performer, it is clear that WWE just sees him in a certain light and he will, most likely, not be Elias' WrestleMania program. I daresay that someone like The Rock is a likelier candidate for this part. Expect the No Way Jose vs. Elias rivalry to continue on TV, however.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Elias Samson No Way Jose
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: [Watch] WWE Superstar sings with Elias at WWE Live Event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Injured Superstar makes in-ring return at WWE Live Event
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstar missing from TV shows up at WWE Live Event, drops old character
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar shockingly turns face at recent live event 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE RAW Superstar injured at Live Event
RELATED STORY
WWE Storyline Update: Kurt Angle Attacks WWE Superstar at Live Event
RELATED STORY
13 Best banners seen in crowds in WWE arenas
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE legend advertised for upcoming live event 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Charlotte was absent from Ric Flair's birthday party on Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstar makes appearance change on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us